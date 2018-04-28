Report: Dolphins could build new practice facility in Miami

Getty Images

The Dolphins will upgrade their practice facility within the next four years, and team officials are considering a move to Miami, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

The Dolphins have trained at the facility at Nova Southeastern University in Davie, Florida, since 1993.

The Davie complex also serves as home to Dolphins training camp. The Dolphins facility has undergone renovations and improvements, including the addition of an indoor practice field in 2006.

The team leases the land, and terms and length of the lease are unknown, per Beasley.

News about a new Dolphins’ practice facility was included in a 2026 World Cup bid book submitted by the North American partnership. FIFA is expected to choose between North America and Morocco’s bids on June 13.