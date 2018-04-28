Seahawks add Alex McGough to QB group in seventh round

Getty Images

The Seahawks came into the draft with Austin Davis and Stephen Morris as the backup options to quarterback Russell Wilson, but they’ll leave it with one more player in the group.

Seattle drafted former Florida International quarterback Alex McGough with the second pick of the seventh round. McGough, who was the 220th overall pick, is the 12th quarterback to be drafted so far this year and the first drafted by the Seahawks since Russell Wilson in the third round of the 2012 draft.

McGough’s name popped up a few times in the latter stages of the pre-draft process as teams had him in for conversations after he did not take part in the Scouting Combine. McGough was a four-year starter at FIU and his selection comes shortly after Seahawks General Manager John Schneider said the team has not addressed the position enough in the draft.

They’ve also looked in other directions for a possible backup, although they decided to postpone a scheduled workout for Colin Kaepernick recently. Coach Pete Carroll said last week that “there may be a place for him,” although they may be taking a look at what they have on hand for a while before bringing in anyone else.