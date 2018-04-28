Seahawks draft Shaquem Griffin

Getty Images

The Griffin twins are together again.

Shaquem Griffin, the inspiring linebacker from Central Florida, has been drafted by the Seahawks, the same team that drafted his identical twin brother Shaquill Griffin last year.

Last year, with Shaquem at UCF and Shaquill in Seattle, was the only year the Griffin twins haven’t played together. They were teammates in youth sports and in high school, but Shaquem, who lost a hand to amniotic band syndrome, wasn’t heavily recruited by colleges the way Shaquill was. Shaquill told colleges the brothers were a package deal, and eventually UCF offered scholarships to both brothers.

Shaquill flourished immediately, but Shaquem redshirted as a freshman and was a backup early in his college career, which is why Shaquem was still in college last year while Shaquill was already in the NFL. But once Shaquem got his chance he became an outstanding pass rusher at UCF, as well as an inspiring story as a young man who had overcome adversity.

In Seattle, Shaquem should be an instant contributor on special teams and as a pass rusher on a team that needs to get younger on defense. He’ll continue to be an inspiring story, but his primary focus will be on developing as a football player.