Seahawks fielded calls about Earl Thomas but didn’t find offer to their liking

AP

Earl Thomas isn’t going to Dallas or apparently anywhere else. Seahawks General Manager John Schneider admits talking to several teams Friday about a trade for the safety but said nothing was close to happening.

Instead, Thomas returns for the final year of his deal, which will pay him an $8.5 million base salary this season.

“It’s awesome,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN. “Earl’s a great football player. You may have looked [at it] like he wasn’t going to be here; we didn’t look at it like that. That’s been a lot of speculation on your guys’ end of this thing. We’ve been counting on Earl being here the whole time.”

Thomas threatened a holdout earlier this offseaseon in the absence of a new contract and opted to skip the start of the team’s offseason workouts. But Schneider said last week that Thomas’ agent has promised Thomas won’t holdout.

Thomas, 29, has played in six Pro Bowls and three times made the All-Pro team.