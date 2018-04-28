Seahawks trade up to take a punter

Getty Images

The Seahawks continue to make news in the fifth round.

They actually traded up to the 149th pick to take Australian punter Michael Dickson with the 149th pick. They dealt a seventh-rounder (226) to Denver to move up seven spots for the privilege.

Dickson was the highest-rated punter in the draft, after a standout career at Texas. He was actually the MVP of last year’s Texas Bowl, which may say more about the Texas Bowl than Dickson himself.

He won the Ray Guy Award as the nation’s best punter, after averaging 47.4 yards gross and 44.2 net last year.

His addition is probably not a good sign for veteran punter Jon Ryan, who had two years left on a four-year, $10 million contract and is scheduled to make $2.6 million this year.