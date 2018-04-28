Source: Altercation between Eagles, Guice happened at Scouting Combine

Getty Images

Eagles executive V.P. of football operations Howie Roseman is right; no altercation happened between the Eagles and running back Derrius Guice during his visit to Philadelphia. It happened in another city in another state.

Per a league source, the incident (reportedly a shouting match) happened at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

So why did the Eagles bring him to Philly after an altercation in Indy? Per the source, Guice’s representatives requested that Guice be given a second chance to make a first impression. And the visit in Philadelphia actually went well, per the source.

Guice didn’t delve into specifics regarding the various reported concerns that fueled his slide to No. 59 during an introductory press conference in Washington.

“My response to that is it’s all behind me,” Guice told reporters. “The Combine was a few months ago. I just got drafted by the Washington Redskins and I’m just ready to get to work with this great organization.”

If there is any lingering animosity between the Eagles and Guice, Guice will get to see the Eagles twice per year, for as long as Guice is in Washington.