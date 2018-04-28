Titans take a quarterback in the Tom Brady slot

Getty Images

If you’ve ever watched any of the third day of the draft, you’ve possibly heard once or twice (or 1,000 times) that Tom Brady was the 199th pick. This year, a team with plenty of connections to the team that drafted Brady has taken a quarterback in the same spot.

The Titans selected Washington State quarterback Luke Falk in the sixth round on Saturday, the exact place where Brady was picked 18 years ago.

Falk, a notorious Tom Brady fan, now enters a depth chart led by Marcus Mariota, a franchise quarterback who’s likely to soon get a nine-figure contract. Sort of like the 10-year, $103 million deal Drew Bledsoe signed in March 2001, only months before Mo Lewis inflicted an injury to Bledsoe that opened the door for Brady.

The connections between the Titans and Patriots make this one a little eerie, but it still remains a long shot for #Luke to become anything closer to the player #Tommy is. Regardless, they have at least one thing in common: They entered the league in the same draft spot.