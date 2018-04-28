Vick’s “never lost to Dallas” boast is #fakenews

AP

As the NFL draft becomes a Super Bowl-style, city-to-city road show, trolling the fans of the host team has quickly become a tradition. Former Falcons and Eagles (and Jets and Steelers) quarterback Michael Vick tried to get in on the act Friday night, while announcing Atlanta’s second-round pick at the Cowboys’ home stadium.

“For the record, I never lost to Dallas,” Vick said.

For the record, he did.

Vick faced Dallas six times as a starter, winning four times and losing twice. The first loss came in a prime-time game on a Saturday night in Atlanta. Vick played well, completing 28 of 38 passes for 237 yards and four touchdowns (one interception), along with 56 yards rushing. But the Cowboys outscored the Falcons, 38-28.

In 2012, the Cowboys won another game Vick started for the Eagles, even though he exited early with an injury after completing six of nine passes.

So, yes, Vick lost to the Cowboys. But proclaiming, “I never lost more than 33 percent of my starts against Dallas” wouldn’t have sounded nearly as good from the podium on Friday night.