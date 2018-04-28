Vikings draft kicker Daniel Carlson

Getty Images

Kai Forbath‘s days appear to be numbered in Minnesota.

The Vikings used a fifth-round draft pick, the 167th overall pick, to select Auburn kicker Daniel Carlson.

That likely means that Forbath is on the way out as the Vikings’ kicker, and Carlson will get the job. Forbath is coming off a bad season in which he missed six field goals and five extra points and did not kick off well.

Carlson was the SEC special teams player of the year last season, and he made a total of 12 field goals from 50 yards and beyond in his three years as Auburn’s kicker. The Vikings would love to get that kind of production from him in the NFL.