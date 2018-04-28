Vikings take Jalyn Holmes in the Kirk Cousins spot

The Vikings traded out of round three, and they ended up near the top of round four as a result of the transaction. With the second pick in the round (the same spot where Kirk Cousins was picked six years ago), the Vikings went for a guy who will chase quarterbacks.

Ohio State defensive end Jalyn Holmes is the newest Viking.

It’s definitely a pick based on potential; Holmes simply didn’t have high-level production as a Buckeye. But the Vikings have a solid history of taking pass rushers in round four. That’s where they found Everson Griffen in 2010 and Brian Robison (also pick No. 102) in 2007.

  2. As a lifelong Viking fan, I’m not a fan of this draft at all. Our biggest need is OL. We could have taken Will Hernandez with the 30th pick, and they take Hughes instead. They reach in the 2nd rd on O’Neil, and now a DE that hasn’t really done anything in the 4th.

  3. Wasted pick.. have other more pressing needs.. This guy won’t be on the team in 2 years.

  4. A 4th round pick is a low cost and the kid has the potential to bring high reward. If he doesn’t pan out, they’re fairly strong at the position anyways. These are the kind of picks that have to be made when you have a decent roster and you’re picking very near the bottom of the draft.

    Think of it on a 1 to 10 scale. Let’s say you’re a solid 8 at a given position; do you invest a first, second or third round pick to take a guy that’s almost sure to bring you to 8.5 at the position, or do you gamble and go low cost on a guy that has the potential to take you to 9.5 or maybe even 10?

    There will be more misses than hits, but the hits tend to make up for it… and again, this is one of the realities of drafting in the high twenties or thirties.

  5. Agreed — I’d love to be completely wrong, but I’m not excited by anything the Vikings have done in this draft. But as was mentioned, it’s been a long time since the Vikings drafted this low.

    You’re right cabbage, to be fair the packers have picked fairly high the past couple of decades. This is where the GMs make their money. Spielman has done a great job finding players in the later rounds or UFA. Diggs 5th round and Thielen. Let’s hope he continues to do so.

  8. We know it is unlikely the Vikings will keep players, so Maybe this draft is an indication which way they are leaning…moving on from Waynes and Hunter and keeping Barr and Diggs.

