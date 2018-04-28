Vikings take Jalyn Holmes in the Kirk Cousins spot

Getty Images

The Vikings traded out of round three, and they ended up near the top of round four as a result of the transaction. With the second pick in the round (the same spot where Kirk Cousins was picked six years ago), the Vikings went for a guy who will chase quarterbacks.

Ohio State defensive end Jalyn Holmes is the newest Viking.

It’s definitely a pick based on potential; Holmes simply didn’t have high-level production as a Buckeye. But the Vikings have a solid history of taking pass rushers in round four. That’s where they found Everson Griffen in 2010 and Brian Robison (also pick No. 102) in 2007.