Washington makes Trey Quinn this year’s Mr. Irrelevant

Washington had the honor of making the final pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, and added some depth at wide receiver.

With the 256th overall pick, Washington chose Southern Methodist wide receiver Trey Quinn.

Quinn had an incredibly productive final season in college, with an NCAA-leading 114 receptions for 1,236 yards and 13 touchdowns.

He threw a no-hitter in the 2008 Little League World Series for South Lake Charles, La.

He’ll get a nice party thrown in his honor in California, and then go about the work of being a longshot in the NFL.

And the rest of you can start work on your 2019 mock drafts now.