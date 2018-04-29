Bills GM has looked at Dez Bryant’s tape, “but I wouldn’t take it any further”

Getty Images

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane doesn’t sound overly interested after taking a look at tape of free agent wide receiver Dez Bryant.

Asked about Bryant after the draft, Beane acknowledged looking at Bryant’s tape but then seemed to indicate that the Bills would go elsewhere if they add any more wide receivers.

“We’ll look at everything,” said Beane. “We have looked at Dez on tape, but I wouldn’t take it any further and I don’t know where that would go. We’re looking to get better at all positions and receiver is one, so if we thought that was the right fit for us we would potentially pursue it.”

The Bills could certainly use help at wide receiver, but after they drafted two receivers in Clemson’s Ray-Ray McCloud and North Carolina’s Austin Proehl, they don’t sound like they want to make a move for Bryant right now. Bryant hasn’t found a fit since the Cowboys released him, and he’s still looking.