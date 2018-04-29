Brandon Beane on Josh Allen: If he wins starting job, he wins it

Posted by Josh Alper on April 29, 2018, 9:33 AM EDT
There were a lot of different opinions about quarterback Josh Allen in the months leading up to the draft, but one train of thought that ran through most of them was that Allen will need some time before he’s ready to assume a starting job in the NFL.

Allen went to the Bills with the seventh overall pick and they have AJ McCarron and Nathan Peterman on hand, but General Manager Brandon Beane didn’t rule anything out when discussing Allen’s chances of playing early.

“We’re not going to rush him, but you know if he somehow wins the job, he wins it,” Beane said, via NewYorkUpstate.com. “There’s other players out there. There will be 52 other players out there and if they see that he’s clearly the best, I don’t think we could do that. We wouldn’t do that at any other position, so we’ll let it go. But he’s got a lot of catching up to do, that’s the thing.”

McCarron and Peterman have only been working in the building with new offensive coordinator Brian Daboll for a couple of weeks, so they aren’t miles ahead of Allen when it comes to this specific system. Beane also noted ways Allen is ahead of some other rookie quarterbacks, namely that he played in a pro style offense as well as run the run-pass options that have become popular of late.

There’s still the much-discussed accuracy and footwork issues for Allen to iron out, which is an obstacle to winning a competition even if neither McCarron nor Peterman have well-established track records as NFL starters.

  2. Bills made A TERRIBLE decision in going with Allen with the most NFL ready QB in the draft still on the board who also came out of a Pro-Style offense in Josh Rosen, who many was felt the best/most talented overall QB in the entire draft period yet the Bills did Bills things and picked Josh freaking Allen. Allen is incredibly inaccurate, he couldnt hit the ocean from the Beach. You look at his record versus power 5 teams and he threw 0TDs to 8INTs completing less than 50% of his passes never winning 1 of those games & the competition only gets tougher in the NFL. You look at Josh Rosen and in 30 College games he had 11 300+YD Games and 8 400+YD games passing the ball & threw for 3800KYDs last year with 26TDs-10INTs 8.5 YD/AVG play w/ a 147 QB passer rating completing 63% of his passes despite suffering from his WR’s dropping 35 passes otherwise he’d of completed 70% of his passes in the PAC-12 a much tougher conference than Allen’s Mountain West. 1 Year from now the Bills are going to SERIOUSLY regret drafting Josh Allen once they figure out he cannot play!!!!

  3. What a QB room! McCarron, who is famous for marrying a hot chick, Nathan “pick 6” Peterman and a dopey racist rookie who could barely complete 50% of his passes at Wyoming, just another year for the Western NY Circus

  4. It feels weird to think that in 3-4 years with Tom Brady not having much time left in his career that the New York Jets will have the best QB in the NFC-East in QB Sam Darnold, the thought makes my brain hurt.

  5. The slope of success for Allen to be successful in the NFL is steep upward. Physical talent matched with a willingness to be coached up and a farm raised work ethic are plusses. Rosen may be more NFL prepared but he has a “surfer dude” mindset. Rosen would not have blended with “blue collar, lunch bucket” Buffalo. He would melted, pun intended. Time will tell.

