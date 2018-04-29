Chargers announce 21 undrafted free agent signings

Getty Images

The Chargers didn’t pick a quarterback in this year’s draft, but they did sign one as an undrafted free agent.

They announced that former Texas Tech quarterback Nic Shimonek agreed to a deal with the team. Shimonek spent one year as the starter in Lubbock and went 328-of-493 for 3,963 yards, 33 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. His college target Dylan Cantrell was taken by the Chargers in the sixth round.

Geno Smith and Cardale Jones are already on hand as backup options to Philip Rivers.

The Chargers also announced the signings of Alabama cornerback Tony Brown, Georgia State cornerback B.J. Clay, Oklahoma State tackle Zachary Crabtree, William & Mary tackle Chris Durant, Clemson cornerback Marcus Edmond, Virginia Tech cornerback Brandon Facyson, Colorado State guard Zack Golditch, Arkansas defensive tackle Bijhon Jackson, Eastern Washington defensive end Albert Havili, Houston linebacker D’Juan Hines, TCU tight end Cole Hunt, Nicolls State defensive end Tevin Lawson, Kansas tight end Ben Johnson, West Georgia wide receiver J.J. Jones, Albany fullback Anthony Manzo-Lewis, Western Carolina running back Detrez Newsome, Minnesota defensive tackle Steven Richardson, Grambling State guard Trenton Scott, McNeese wide receiver Kent Shelby and Texas A&M punter Shane Tripucka.