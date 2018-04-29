Chargers announce 21 undrafted free agent signings

Posted by Josh Alper on April 29, 2018, 2:24 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Chargers didn’t pick a quarterback in this year’s draft, but they did sign one as an undrafted free agent.

They announced that former Texas Tech quarterback Nic Shimonek agreed to a deal with the team. Shimonek spent one year as the starter in Lubbock and went 328-of-493 for 3,963 yards, 33 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. His college target Dylan Cantrell was taken by the Chargers in the sixth round.

Geno Smith and Cardale Jones are already on hand as backup options to Philip Rivers.

The Chargers also announced the signings of Alabama cornerback Tony Brown, Georgia State cornerback B.J. Clay, Oklahoma State tackle Zachary Crabtree, William & Mary tackle Chris Durant, Clemson cornerback Marcus Edmond, Virginia Tech cornerback Brandon Facyson, Colorado State guard Zack Golditch, Arkansas defensive tackle Bijhon Jackson, Eastern Washington defensive end Albert Havili, Houston linebacker D’Juan Hines, TCU tight end Cole Hunt, Nicolls State defensive end Tevin Lawson, Kansas tight end Ben Johnson, West Georgia wide receiver J.J. Jones, Albany fullback Anthony Manzo-Lewis, Western Carolina running back Detrez Newsome, Minnesota defensive tackle Steven Richardson, Grambling State guard Trenton Scott, McNeese wide receiver Kent Shelby and Texas A&M punter Shane Tripucka.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Chargers announce 21 undrafted free agent signings

  1. Seems excessive. They really need to do the undrafted thing in waves, almost like another draft. Say you can sign up to 10 players as UFA’s in the first five days after the draft and then as many as you want after 10 days. These kids are pressured into signed as fast as possible with teams before they can explore all their options. Then you get teams that scoop up 21 players with few having a shot and the rest are buried on their roster until cut. Or just add more rounds to the draft again

  2. 21 and all undrafted!! Wow, what a great way to grab all the local attention back from the only team most people think is in LaLa Land. Genius…

  3. So what, Klutch, do you want to just extend out the draft? Every team gets 7 picks, and then these kids can sign with whoever they want. Of course they are pressured. They didn’t get drafted and a organization is willing to pay them to play football for a living, but only if they agree to their terms now. How much more catering do we need to do to these players?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!