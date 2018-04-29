Charles Woodson to Reggie McKenzie: Your son can’t put that red helmet on

Getty Images

The son of Raiders General Manager Reggie McKenzie is about to become a Chief, and one Raiders great isn’t happy about it.

Former Raiders cornerback Charles Woodson told McKenzie after the Chiefs drafted Kahlil McKenzie that it just isn’t right for a young man with the Silver and Black in his blood to put on red and gold.

“I got a text from Charles Woodson, who told me, ‘Your son has to retire. There’s no way he can put that red helmet on his head,’” Reggie McKenzie said. “Part of me felt that way, but in all seriousness it’s a good opportunity for him and I was hoping that he would land at a spot that will kind of grow him to that position. He can play D-tackle, but I think he could be special on the offensive line. That’s where we were going to play him.”

For his part, Kahlil McKenzie has already vowed to whip the team his dad runs. He may be a sixth-round rookie, but McKenzie is already right in the middle of one of the NFL’s best rivalries.