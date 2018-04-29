Colts GM Chris Ballard: I don’t want trading Andrew Luck on my résumé

Getty Images

Chris Ballard will not be known as the G.M. who traded Andrew Luck.

After Colts owner Jim Irsay said the team turned down trade offers for Luck, Ballard said the same, and he said he quickly cut off the conversation when he received calls wondering what it would take to pry Luck away from Indianapolis.

“We’re not trading Andrew Luck,” Ballard said. “I’m not putting that on my résumé.”

It sounds like Ballard didn’t even let the conversations progress far enough to find out what kind of offer the Colts could receive.

“Look, we had some calls last year at the trade deadline,” Ballard said. “And I just — c’mon man. I’m not taking those seriously.”

There’s no word on which teams were interested in Luck, but it would be fascinating to find out the identity of those teams and just how much they were willing to offer. Even if the Colts say the answer to any offer will be a firm no.