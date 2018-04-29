Falcons in “great spot” with Julio Jones

Getty Images

Wide receiver Julio Jones hasn’t been working with the Falcons in their offseason program and he generated some attention last week when he stripped his Instagram account of pictures of him in the team’s uniform, but neither are a cause for concern for the team.

General Manager Thomas Dimitroff took wide receiver Calvin Ridley in the first round, but that move is designed to complement Jones rather than shake anything up in their wide receiver group. Dimitroff said that the team feels comfortable about its relationship with Jones “and how he perceives everything.”

“Julio and the organization are doing very well,” Dimitroff said, via Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com. “I’m not concerned one bit about any of the social media. I think we’re in a great spot. He had very good discussions with [coach] Dan [Quinn]. And we’re in a great spot.”

Jones has seen his average salary per year fall behind receivers like Mike Evans and Sammy Watkins when they signed new deals this offseason, but there’s been no public comment about wanting a bump from the $14.25 million average from the deal he signed in 2015.