Matt Nagy: Bears “certainly have enough” offensive pieces now

AP

The Bears went into the offseason with a goal of upgrading their offensive options and head coach Matt Nagy gave a positive review of their work after the end of the draft on Saturday.

Chicago added help at wide receiver and tight end in free agency, drafted interior lineman James Daniels and wide receiver Anthony Miller in the second round and then added another wide receiver in the seventh round. Nagy said the new faces leave him happy with the pieces he will be working with in his first season on the job.

“We certainly have enough — without a doubt,” Nagy said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. “You’re at a point right now where there [are] really good numbers in regards to all the positions. Whether it’s the running-back position, the tight-end position, wide receiver and then the depth at O-line, we’re in a really good spot. That was the goal going into free agency, going into the draft. I feel like we accomplished that.”

Nagy will now be tasked with putting all of the pieces in the right places and getting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to make it all run smoothly on the field. Success on both fronts will get his Bears tenure off on the right step.