Matt Nagy: Bears “certainly have enough” offensive pieces now

Posted by Josh Alper on April 29, 2018, 2:42 PM EDT
AP

The Bears went into the offseason with a goal of upgrading their offensive options and head coach Matt Nagy gave a positive review of their work after the end of the draft on Saturday.

Chicago added help at wide receiver and tight end in free agency, drafted interior lineman James Daniels and wide receiver Anthony Miller in the second round and then added another wide receiver in the seventh round. Nagy said the new faces leave him happy with the pieces he will be working with in his first season on the job.

“We certainly have enough — without a doubt,” Nagy said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. “You’re at a point right now where there [are] really good numbers in regards to all the positions. Whether it’s the running-back position, the tight-end position, wide receiver and then the depth at O-line, we’re in a really good spot. That was the goal going into free agency, going into the draft. I feel like we accomplished that.”

Nagy will now be tasked with putting all of the pieces in the right places and getting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to make it all run smoothly on the field. Success on both fronts will get his Bears tenure off on the right step.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Matt Nagy: Bears “certainly have enough” offensive pieces now

  1. Last Bears coach I heard say “all the pieces are there” was Dave Wannstedt.
    How’d it turn out that time?

  3. It would be nice to see the Bears finally develop an offense and win a few games (except when they play my Vikings, of course). The fans in Chicago are great, and they’ve suffered for a long time. I hope the Bears can get it going and start turning the corner. It’s time for Chicago to have a winner again.

  4. Kinda have to agree with him.

    Whenever you add Allen Robinson, Taylor Gabriel, Trey Burton, Anthony Miller, James Daniels to a core of Jordan Howard, Tarik Cohen, Kyle Long (…and a first-time healthy Kevin White), I think you certainly have enough.

    Now it’s up to the coaches.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!