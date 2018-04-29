Mike McCarthy on drafting three WRs: Always looking for bigger targets

Getty Images

The Packers said goodbye to a longtime member of their receiving corps this offseason when they released Jordy Nelson and there will be plenty of new blood vying for a chance to fill his snaps.

Green Bay added former Missouri wideout J’Mon Moore in the fourth round, former South Florida receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the fifth round and ex-Notre Damer Equanimeous St. Brown in the sixth round as they closed out the draft by repopulating the depth chart at wideout. Moore is the shortest of the three rookies at 6’3″ so they bring a different look to a group fronted by the shorter Davante Adams and Randall Cobb.

“I think you’re always looking for bigger targets,” McCarthy said, via the team’s website. “It makes sense, doesn’t it? Bigger catching radius, completion percentage. I think any quarterback would prefer to throw to a bigger target.”

We know Aaron Rodgers had a preference for throwing to Nelson when he was in Green Bay. It would be a lot to expect any rookie to come close to replicating that relationship, but any early sparks should lead to a leg up in the competition for playing time.