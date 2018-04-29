Oddsmakers peg Pats as favorites to win the most games

Getty Images

Now that the draft has come and gone, an effort to predict a team’s total wins becomes slight more relevant. Or, more accurately, slightly less irrelevant.

Regardless, bets can now be placed in Las Vegas (in time, plenty of other states) regarding a given team’s total number of wins. Via David Purdum of ESPN.com, the Patriots lead the way with 11 wins.

That’s a drop in one game from last year’s preseason over/under total. And it’s a suggestion that perhaps things may not be as rosy for a team that has won 12 or more games for eight straight seasons.

Four other teams are pegged at 10 or more wins, with a pair of Pennsylvania teams (Eagles and Steelers) at 10.5 and a pair of NFC North teams (Packers and Vikings) at 10.

The Rams have jumped to 9.5, and the 49ers moved to nine — three more wins than they had in 2017.