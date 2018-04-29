Report: Raiders making changes to personnel department as Gruden’s influence grows

Getty Images

The Raiders are Jon Gruden’s team, and with the draft behind him, Gruden can now focus more on shaping the personnel department his way.

Alex Marvez of Sporting News reports that Gruden is making changes to the personnel department. One change could be Raiders player personnel director Joey Clinskscales leaving Oakland for Cleveland.

Raiders General Manager Reggie McKenzie said before the draft that he and Gruden are on the same page about what kinds of players they want to draft. That’s good for McKenzie, because if the two of them couldn’t agree, it would be Gruden who would make the call.

The simple reality of the Raiders is that they have a new coach who negotiated a 10-year, $100 million contract directly with the owner. That means the coach is the person in the building with the most authority. And he’ll have the authority to put together a personnel staff as he sees fit.