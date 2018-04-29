Report: Witten weighing multiple offers, Garrett working to keep him

Getty Images

Cowboys tight end Jason Witten has options.

Witten, who is contemplating retirement, has more than one TV option and is deciding between those options and returning to the Cowboys for another season.

Chris Mortensen, who first reported last week that Witten was set to retire from the Cowboys and join ESPN’s Monday Night Football booth, now reports that Witten has another television offer from another network.

Meanwhile, Cowboys coach Jason Garrett is working to persuade Witten to stay with the Cowboys. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones also indicated that he’d like to keep Witten around. It’s possible that Jones could offer to boost Witten’s salary to compete with his television offers.

Witten, who will turn 36 next week, started all 16 games last year but saw his production decline: His 63 catches, 560 yards and 8.9 yards per catch average were all his lowest since becoming the Cowboys’ starting tight end in 2004. But despite that decline in production, the Cowboys are hoping to get Witten back.