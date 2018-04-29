Seahawks hope they’ve solved their running back durability problem

Getty Images

Since Marshawn Lynch left Seattle after the 2015 season, the Seahawks have tried to find a replacement. Nearly every time it seems like they have one, the player has gotten injured.

The situation underscores the importance of durability when it comes to running backs. It starts with not getting injured. It continues with finding a way to play while injured. It’s the one thing that separated Emmitt Smith from his peers, it’s the one thing that helped Lynch be who he was in the Seattle offense, and it’s the one thing the Seahawks need from 2018 first-rounder Rashaad Penny.

“It was an important element in his makeup and background,” coach Pete Carroll told reporters regarding Penny’s durability.

The Seahawks are confident in Penny’s durability at the next level, even though he wasn’t exactly a workhorse in college. Though he had 289 carries in 2017 (for 2,248 yards and an average of 22.2 carries per game), Penny had only 136 attempts in 2016 (for 1,018 yards and 9.7 carries per game), 61 in 2015 (4.3 carries per game), and only two as a freshman in 2014.

“He’s had a couple years of production,” G.M. John Schneider told reporters. “He had 1,000 yards last year. That’s not a concern at all. He had some really interesting analytics and stats about him with durability, run after contact, run after first contact. He actually, of this group [of running backs], was number one in both categories.”

Last year, the number one guy in both categories of rushing yards and rushing attempts for the Seahawks was the quarterback, whose 586 yards on 95 carries more than doubled the 240 yards generated by Mike Davis. Chris Carson added 208. J.D. MicKissic had 187. Eddie Lacy churned up a mere 179. Thomas Rawls (now a Jet) added 157. C.J. Prosise contributed 23.

The prior year, it was Rawls (349), Wilson (259), Prosise (172), Alex Collins (125), and Troymaine Pope (43).

So, yes, the Seahawks needed help in the running game. Their willingness to invest a first-round pick underscores their belief that it’s a major area of need.