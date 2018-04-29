Shaquem Griffin racks up endorsement deals

AP

Few fifth-round picks rack up endorsement deals. Few fifth-round picks are like Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin.

Griffin, one of the newest Seahawks, has landed a smattering of endorsements. Via Yahoo Sports, Griffin’s corporate sponsors include Nike, Bose, and JC Penny. According to ESPN.com, Griffin also has a deal with Nike, among others.

The interest in Griffin isn’t surprising. As a one-handed football player, Griffin will inspire football fans everywhere for his ability to overcome extreme adversity and make it to the NFL.

His jersey undoubtedly will become a top seller, and his situation will attract plenty of casual fans who typically only watch the Super Bowl to plenty of other games.