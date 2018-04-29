Steelers add 13 undrafted free agents after draft

Getty Images

The Steelers signed 13 rookie free agents after the draft ended on Saturday and three of them will be staying in Pennsylvania after playing their college ball in the state.

Wide receiver Quadree Henderson has the shortest trip of the trio. He played at Pittsburgh and returned a pair of punts for touchdowns during the 2017 season. He had seven return touchdowns over the course of his career, so he should get a look on special teams once he starts practicing with the team.

The Steelers also signed Penn State defensive tackle Parker Cothren, who started every game last season, and Villanova cornerback Trey Johnson. Johnson had four interceptions during his college years.

Western Michigan running back Jarvion Franklin, LSU defensive end Greg Gilmore, N.C. State tight end Pharoah McKever, TCU center Patrick Morris, Elon offensive lineman Ikenna Nwokeji, Toledo linebacker Olasunkanmi Adeniyi, UAB guard Chris Schleuger, Connecticut cornerback Jamar Summers, Florida State linebacker Matthew Thomas and Tennessee defensive end Kendal Vickers.