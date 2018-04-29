Sunday morning one-liners

Getty Images

The Bills don’t want to draw any comparisons between DT Kyle Williams and third-round pick Harrison Phillips.

TE Durham Smythe joined the Dolphins on Saturday.

Braxton Berrios is the newest member of the Patriots receiving corps.

The Jets added TE Chris Herndon on the final day of the draft.

Ozzie Newsome wrapped up his final draft as Ravens General Manager.

The Bengals added several defensive pieces the last three days.

Said new Browns LB Genard Avery, “I’m versatile. I can do anything.”

The Steelers didn’t land an inside linebacker in the draft.

Said CB Jermaine Kelly of new Texans teammate J.J. Watt, “I really looked up to him and it’s just a dream come true to happen to be in the training room and seeing him in there.”

The Colts spent the final day of the draft adding to their offense.

Assessing the Jaguars roster with the draft in the rearview mirror.

New Titans QB Luke Falk’s sisters live in Nashville to pursue careers in country music.

A look at the Broncos informing their draft picks that they’re headed to Denver.

DB Armani Watts said it’s humbling to be Chiefs teammates with S Eric Berry.

OL Scott Quessenberry grew up rooting for the Chargers and now he’s playing for them.

The Raiders closed out their draft with a trade.

The Cowboys passed on defensive backs in the draft.

A post-draft roster projection for the Giants.

The Eagles tight ends should create challenges for opposing defenses.

RB Derrius Guice said he’ll be running angrier than ever with the Redskins.

Breaking down the Bears’ first draft since hiring head coach Ryan Pace.

Lions G.M. Bob Quinn tried to address a toughness deficit in the draft.

Pass rusher wasn’t among the spots the Packers were able to address the last three days.

The Vikings added some depth to their defensive line.

Falcons third-round DT Deadrin Senat thought of his late parents after getting drafted.

Panthers G.M. Marty Hurney tried to improve the team’s speed via the draft.

How will RB Boston Scott fit into the Saints offense?

Buccaneers wide receiver coach Skyler Fulton had his eyes on fifth-round pick Justin Watson for a while.

The Cardinals only drafted one defensive player.

New Rams C Brian Allen wrestled with his brothers before he started taking on defensive linemen.

49ers G.M. John Lynch knows taking DE Kentavius Street after a torn ACL won’t be too popular with some fans.

Drafting LB Shaquem Griffin was the most memorable moment of the Seahawks draft.