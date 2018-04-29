Texans make changes to personnel department

AP

When teams make a change at General Manager in January, they typically wait to make other changes to the personnel department so that they can have an operation in place for the draft.

The Texans made such a G.M. change this year when Brian Gaine was hired after Rick Smith went on leave and now they’ve made a slew of other changes. Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that the team has dismissed assistant general manager Jimmy Raye III, director of college scouting Jon Carr, assistant director of college scouting Mike Martin, college scouting coordinator Matt Jansen and college scout Seth Turner.

Raye was hired when Gaine left the Texans for a job with the Bills last year and he interviewed for the top job in Houston before Gaine returned. He also interviewed with the Panthers before they bumped Marty Hurney from interim G.M. to a permanent position.

Gaine presided over eight selections this year, although the Texans didn’t pick until the third round thanks to trades that sent this year’s first- and second-round picks to the Browns. One of those trades landed Deshaun Watson, which likely made it easier for Gaine to swallow sitting out until the 68th pick.