Tony Romo, Troy Aikman believe Jason Witten will excel as analyst

AP

Chris Mortensen’s report Friday that Jason Witten is retiring — or considering retirement — took most by surprise. But his good friend and former quarterback Tony Romo had a “pretty good idea of it.”

“We talk all the time,” Romo said, via Mark Lane of DFW’s WFAA.

There are only four lead NFL analyst jobs, and Romo and Troy Aikman have two of those. Witten could join the former Cowboys quarterbacks and Cris Collinsworth in a lead role, though he reportedly has multiple offers.

“He’s presented with a heck of an opportunity,” Aikman said. “Yeah, he could play another year, maybe another couple of years. But this opportunity to go into broadcasting and continue with a really great career post-career is pretty exciting. So, that’s a decision that he has to make as to what’s most important to him.”

Romo became one of the best in the profession from the start last year, and he expects Witten to do the same.

“Jason Witten will do good at whatever he does,” Romo said. “Ultimately, whatever he puts his mind to, he’s going to be good at it. Even if he didn’t start out too good, he’s going to be good. I actually expect him to start off really good, but it really wouldn’t matter. It would only be a matter of time before he excelled at it. Like all walks of life, he’ll figure it out.”