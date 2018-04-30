49ers sign seven undrafted rookies, cut five players

Getty Images

The 49ers included a dozen roster moves in the announcement confirming they have exercised their option on defensive lineman Arik Armstead‘s contract for the 2019 season.

Seven of those moves involved undrafted rookies joining the team. The 49ers have signed Houston wide receiver Steven Dunbar, San Diego tight end Ross Dwelley, Dartmouth quarterback Jack Heneghan, South Carolina offensive lineman Alan Knott, Syracuse offensive lineman Jamar McGloster, Frostburg State defensive lineman Niles Scott and Houston safety Terrell Williams.

Heneghan has a family connection to the 49ers. His father Lal was once the team’s general counsel and executive vice president of football operations. He joins Jimmy Garoppolo, C.J. Beathard and Nick Mullens as the current quarterbacks on the 49ers roster.

The 49ers opened room for the newcomers by waiving linebacker Jimmie Gilbert, linebacker Boseko Lokombo, defensive back Dexter McCoil, linebacker Donavin Newsom and cornerback Channing Stribling.