Arik Armstead gets 2019 option picked up

The 49ers have made their call on their option on defensive lineman Arik Armstead‘s contract for the 2019 season.

According to multiple reports, the 49ers have exercised the option ahead of the May 3 deadline to do so. The option can be rescinded before going into effect next year, but it is guaranteed against injury.

Injuries have been an issue for Armstead the last two years. He went on injured reserve last October with a hand injury and was on the same list in 2016 due to a shoulder problem. He missed 18 games over the two seasons and had 31 tackles and four sacks when he was healthy enough to play.

The 49ers also have an option year on guard Laken Tomlinson‘s contract. Tomlinson was a first-round pick of the Lions, but the 49ers assumed the option when they traded for him last August.