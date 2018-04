Getty Images

When draft picks walk in the door, somebody is usually walking out.

The Bengals announced this morning that linebackers Carl Bradford and Connor Harris had been waived.

Bradford, a former fourth-round pick of the Packers, was on the Bengals practice squad last year and signed a future deal in January. He has also spent time with the Bears, Bills, and 49ers since being released by the Packers

The Bengals drafted one linebacker last weekend, third-rounder Malik Jefferson.