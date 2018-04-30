Betting based on draft picks shows risk of state-run gambling

Getty Images

If/when (when) the U.S. Supreme Court rules on the challenge to the federal law that prohibits the expansion of sports wagering and if/when (more likely when than if), the Supreme Court opens the door to all states choosing to add betting to current systems of lotteries, scratch-off tickets, poker machines, etc., there’s a presumption that the states will always win, because the house always wins.

But the house doesn’t always win, especially when the house screws up when setting odds.

The news that a couple of major Nevada sports books took a major bath regarding the drafting of Saquon Barkley before Josh Rosen underscores the problems that can arise when the house gets it wrong. Which also underscores the importance of the state not being the house, but instead being the entity that gets a significant piece of the action while others bear the risk of the consequences of a bad betting line and/or poorly-set odds.

Anyone who was paying any attention to the dynamics surrounding the draft would have felt very confident that Barkley was going before Rosen. Which made it a very good bet. Which means the odds should have reflected that.

The situation also demonstrates the breadth of the types of bets that will be taken if/when (more likely when than if) the floodgates open on sports betting. Far more than simply action on wins and losses or overs and unders, sports wagering will involve betting on a wide range of propositions related to specific games but also to events surrounding the games, like the order in which players will be drafted.