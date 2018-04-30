Bills want to see Kelvin Benjamin in new offense before talking extension

Getty Images

With the draft in the books, teams can turn their attention to other personnel matters and one of the things on the Bills’ list is a possible contract extension for wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin.

If he gets one, it won’t be for a while. General Manager Brandon Beane said on WGR Monday that the team wants to see how Benjamin fits into new offensive coordinator Brian Daboll’s system over the coming months before opening up talks about a new deal.

Benjamin joined the Bills in a trade with the Panthers during the 2017 season and caught 16 passes for 217 yards and a touchdown while dealing with a knee injury. Benjamin had surgery after the season, but has been at offseason workouts with the team this month.

Benjamin is set to make just over $8.45 million after the fifth-year option on his rookie deal was exercised. Benjamin is joined at the top of the receiver depth chart by Zay Jones and the Bills drafted a pair of receivers on Saturday to flesh out a thin group.