Brian Gutekunst expects Bryan Bulaga to remain with Packers

Posted by Josh Alper on April 30, 2018, 1:08 PM EDT
A recent report indicated that Packers right tackle Bryan Bulaga refused to take a pay cut after being approached about doing so and that can often be a precursor to getting dropped off the roster altogether.

There’s been no roster move involving Bulaga in Green Bay, however, and General Manager Brian Gutekunst said at the conclusion of the draft on Saturday that he doesn’t plan on making one in the future. Bulaga tore his ACL last November, but Gutekunst said the team expects him back on the line once he’s healthy enough to play.

“He’s doing excellent; he’s way ahead of schedule,” Gutekunst said, via ESPN.com. “Those are big injuries. He’s fought through those things before, we expect him to do that again. But yeah, we expect him to be a part of our team.”

Two other options at right tackle — Jason Spriggs and Kyle Murphy — are also coming off of injuries and the Packers waited to draft an offensive lineman until taking Cole Madison in the fifth round, so the lack of a sure Plan B may be part of the reason why no one’s pushing Bulaga out the door despite a $7.9 million cap hit.

7 responses to “Brian Gutekunst expects Bryan Bulaga to remain with Packers

  1. Pretty sizable cap hit to cut him loose.

    Unless he stinks up the joint in Camp, I’d bet he makes it through this year.

    .. Spriggs doesn’t appear to have the chops to beat him out at this point.

  2. If they cut him after June 1st the dead money drops from 3.2M to 1.6M. Cap savings would increase from 4.7M to 6.3M.

    So maybe the “expects to remain with the Packers” lasts only until June 1st. I hope they resign Evans for some added veteran depth.

  3. aarons444 says:
    April 30, 2018 at 1:13 pm
    ——————————

    Chances are Bulaga starts the year on the PUP and doesn’t play at camp.

  4. Why approach a player with a pay cut if you aren’t going to cut him? Why would anyone accept a pay cut if they aren’t facing any consequence in not taking it?

  5. Why approach a player with a pay cut if you aren’t going to cut him? Why would anyone accept a pay cut if they aren’t facing any consequence in not taking it?
    ======

    McGinn broke this last week. Its not like the Packers wanted it to be public.

  7. GBs draft next year; two OLBs and 3 OL.. I jest, but really I feel like the OL is in as bad of shape as the secondary, and our Out side Linebackers are the most over paid in the NFL, two players that a re in the top ten salaries and still no pressure

