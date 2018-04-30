Brian Gutekunst expects Bryan Bulaga to remain with Packers

Getty Images

A recent report indicated that Packers right tackle Bryan Bulaga refused to take a pay cut after being approached about doing so and that can often be a precursor to getting dropped off the roster altogether.

There’s been no roster move involving Bulaga in Green Bay, however, and General Manager Brian Gutekunst said at the conclusion of the draft on Saturday that he doesn’t plan on making one in the future. Bulaga tore his ACL last November, but Gutekunst said the team expects him back on the line once he’s healthy enough to play.

“He’s doing excellent; he’s way ahead of schedule,” Gutekunst said, via ESPN.com. “Those are big injuries. He’s fought through those things before, we expect him to do that again. But yeah, we expect him to be a part of our team.”

Two other options at right tackle — Jason Spriggs and Kyle Murphy — are also coming off of injuries and the Packers waited to draft an offensive lineman until taking Cole Madison in the fifth round, so the lack of a sure Plan B may be part of the reason why no one’s pushing Bulaga out the door despite a $7.9 million cap hit.