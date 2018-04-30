Broncos not ready to give up on Paxton Lynch

Getty Images

Many expected the Broncos to use their first-round pick on a quarterback, with Denver even contemplating a move to No. 2 overall. But the Broncos didn’t draft a quarterback in any round during the three days.

Part of the reason, General Manager John Elway said, is because the Broncos aren’t ready to give up on Paxton Lynch.

“We are not kicking him to the curb,’’ Elway said, via Mike Klis of Denver’s 9News. “He can still develop. When we drafted him two years ago, as I said, we knew it was going to take some time.

“Paxton is going to compete with Chad [Kelly] for that backup spot. We are not going to bring another one in for OTAs. We will take a peek at that. It will be those two and Case [Keenum]. We are going to OTAs with those guys and go from there.”

Lynch and Kelly will compete for the backup job behind Keenum, who signed a two-year, $36 million contract last month. Lynch, the 26th overall choice in 2016, has gone 1-3 in four starts with four touchdowns and four interceptions.