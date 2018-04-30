Browns pick up Damarious Randall’s fifth-year option

Getty Images

The Browns traded for defensive back Damarious Randall this offseason, and now they’ve secured his services for an extra year.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Browns are going to pick up the fifth-year option on Randall’s rookie contract.

The Browns don’t have a 2015 first-rounder of their own to pick up, having already pawned off Danny Shelton to the Patriots.

So adding the 2019 option (guaranteed for injury only) gives them some cost-certainty in a rebuilt secondary. Randall joined first-rounder Denzel Ward and free agent pickups E.J. Gaines, T.J. Carrie, and Terrance Mitchell, for a team that needed the reboot.