Browns sign Joel Stave, waive three others

The Browns drafted Baker Mayfield to kick off this year’s draft and now they’ve added another quarterback to the roster.

It’s safe to say that the expectations are quite a bit higher for the first overall pick than they are for Joel Stave, but the former Wisconsin quarterback will get a chance to show his skills to the Browns after signing with the team on Monday. Tyrod Taylor and Drew Stanton round out the quarterback group in Cleveland.

Stave signed with the Vikings as an undrafted rookie in 2016 and has spent time with the Seahawks, Chiefs, Redskins and Jets as well over the last two years. He has not played in or dressed for a regular season game.

The Browns also announced that they have waived wide receiver Matt Hazel, defensive back Kai Nacua and wide receiver Kasen Williams. The Browns drafted two wide receivers and two defensive backs over three days in Dallas.