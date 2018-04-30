Buccaneers sign 14 undrafted free agents

Getty Images

The Buccaneers have gotten big contributions from running back Peyton Barber, wide receiver Adam Humphries and tight end Cameron Brate in recent seasons, so they have a good track record when it comes to finding undrafted rookies that can play at the pro level.

They’ll look for additions to that list this offseason after announcing deals with 14 players who did not hear their names called in Dallas.

One name should be familiar to longtime Buccaneers fans. They signed safety Godwin Igwebuike, who is related to former Bucs kicker Donald Igwebuike. Igwebuike had 78 tackles and two interceptions in his final season at Northwestern.

The Buccaneers also signed Arkansas quarterback Austin Allen, who joins Jameis Winston, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Ryan Griffin on the depth chart.

Eastern Michigan wide receiver Sergio Bailey, Temple offensive lineman Cole Boozer, Western Michigan tight end Donnie Ernsberger, Buffalo defensive end Demone Harris, Southern Arkansas tight end Tanner Hudson, Arkansas safety Josh Liddell, North Texas kicker Trevor Moore, Minnesota State defensive end Evan Perrizo, Syracuse wide receiver Erv Philips, Missouri tight end Jason Reese, Georgia Tech defensive end Antonio Simmons and Duke runnning back Shaun Wilson round out the group.