Cardinals sign 24 undrafted rookies

Getty Images

The Cardinals filled in plenty of blanks after the draft.

The team announced agreements with a whopping 24-player class of undrafted rookies, a list which includes five defensive backs and four rookies.

The players signed included: Cornerback Elijah Battle (West Virginia), tight end Alec Bloom (Connecticut), linebacker Dennis Gardeck (Sioux Falls), linebacker Frank Ginda (San Jose State), offensive lineman Will House (Southern Nazarene), safety A.J. Howard (Appalachian State), defensive end Alec James (Wisconsin), quarterback Chad Kanoff (Princeton), kicker Matt McCrane (Kansas State), linebacker Mike Needham (Southern Utah), cornerback Deatrick Nichols (South Florida), defensive tackle Owen Obasuyi (Hampton), offensive lineman Austin Olsen (Southern Illinois), linebacker Matthew Oplinger (Yale), safety Jonathan Owens (Missouri Western), fullback Austin Ramesh (Wisconsin), wide receiver Trent Sherfield (Vanderbilt), cornerback Tavierre Thomas (Ferris State), wide receiver Jalen Tolliver (Arkansas-Monticello), wide receiver Jonah Trinnaman (BYU), safety Zeke Turner (Washington), tight end Andrew Vollert (Weber State), offensive lineman Brant Weiss (Toledo), and wide receiver Corey Willis (Central Michigan).

These guys will take the field May 11-13 for the team’s rookie minicamp.