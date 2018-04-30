Cop placed on leave after video of slamming and choking former NFL player during arrest

Getty Images

A Georgia police officer has been placed on administrative leave, after video emerged of him slamming a former NFL player to the ground and choking him during an arrest for what the officer thought was a gun but was actually a cell phone in his pocket.

According to Raisa Habersham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the incident from December is being reviewed again, after video circulated on social media in recent days showing the arrest of 30-year-old Desmond Marrow. Marrow, a former cornerback from Toledo, spent time with the Texans and Buccaneers in 2012, and his video was circulated over the weekend on social media.

“Although at the time of arrest an initial use of force review was conducted by internal affairs, earlier this month police Chief Mark Amerman ordered an internal affairs investigation to be conducted,” Henry County police Capt. Joey Smith said. “As of today, the officer involved is on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation.”

According to Marrow’s attorneys, the incident began when Marrow was called racial slurs by two white men, who threw hot coffee into his vehicle. He followed them and an argument ensued. At that point, a witness called police and told them that Marrow had a gun, which he didn’t.

Marrow was charged with making terroristic threats and obstruction, and reckless driving and aggressive driving, according to the Henry District Attorney’s Office. A magistrate judge later dropped the terrorist threats charge and the DA is currently reviewing whether the case will go to a grand jury.

On the video of the arrest, Marrow is heard saying “I’m not even fighting back,” as police slammed him to the ground.

The officer said in his initial report that a witness said Marrow threatened to kill the victims, and that Marrow refused his commands to put his hands behind his back.

Marrow said he suffered a shoulder strain and a concussion, and accused officers of spitting on him. Officers wrote in their report that there was no visible injury to the face or head.

“We are working to determine why the [officers] resorted to this level of violence with a man who was already handcuffed and complying with orders,” Marrow’s attorneys said. “We are also investigating why the [officers] lied and included false information on their report.”

While Marrow’s NFL career was a short one, it’s cases like his that have captured the attention of a number of players, who have knelt during the national anthem to protest police brutality.