Cowboys hoping to host another Super Bowl someday

Getty Images

The Cowboys want to host another Super Bowl, giving them a second chance to make a first impression. Or something like that.

The snowstorm of the century in North Texas combined with a seating fiasco ruined the team’s first try seven years ago.

“Obviously, we’ve got a little chip on our shoulder about that one because we had a snowstorm and it didn’t go perfect,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones told Schuyler Dixon of the Associated Press. “There’s a big school of thought in the league that these things should go to kind of vacation-type spots, South Florida and Southern California and Phoenix and New Orleans. I get that. We’d still like a redo there.”

There is one reason the Super Bowl likely returns to North Texas — money. Despite the problems, Super Bowl XLV became the most financially successful Super Bowl in history.

The size of AT&T Stadium makes it unlikely any Super Bowl has passed it in the seven years since. Super Bowl XLV drew 103,219, and the most highly attended Super Bowl the past seven years was XLVIII at MetLife Stadium with 82,529.

But Los Angeles hosts in 2022 with a stadium size close to AT&T.

The Cowboys successfully hosted the three-day draft last weekend. The NFL has not announced final attendance numbers, but the festival did draw over 100,000 on Thursday.

“It exceeded our expectations in terms of the energy down here,” Peter O’Reilly, who oversees special events for the NFL, said. “It’s been a terrific event for us as the draft continues to evolve.”