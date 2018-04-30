Cowboys sign guard Dustin Stanton

Getty Images

The Cowboys signed offensive guard Dustin Stanton on Monday.

Stanton originally signed with the Bengals as a rookie free agent out of Oregon State in 2017. Cincinnati released him out of the preseason.

He sat out the 2017 season.

The Cowboys drafted University of Texas offensive lineman Connor Williams in the second round. He will get the first shot at the left guard spot despite playing left tackle in college.

They also signed veteran guard Marcus Martin in free agency and re-signed veteran backup Joe Looney.