Donald Penn and wife say there was no physical altercation

Getty Images

Police were called to Raiders tackle Donald Penn‘s house in Los Angeles on Sunday evening after reports of an incident involving his wife, but was no longer at the house when they arrived and has not been arrested.

Penn allegedly slapped his wife on the rear end, touching off an argument that, per a TMZ report, included Penn dumping a drink on her head and grabbing her by the wrist. Penn and his wife, who are getting divorced, have issued a statement to TMZ denying any allegations of physical misconduct.

“There was a verbal disagreement, there was NO physical altercation. The two are in the middle of a divorce and it is a hard time for both parties.”

Police in Los Angeles are still investigating the matter.