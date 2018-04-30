Donald Penn and wife say there was no physical altercation

Posted by Josh Alper on April 30, 2018, 1:27 PM EDT
Police were called to Raiders tackle Donald Penn‘s house in Los Angeles on Sunday evening after reports of an incident involving his wife, but was no longer at the house when they arrived and has not been arrested.

Penn allegedly slapped his wife on the rear end, touching off an argument that, per a TMZ report, included Penn dumping a drink on her head and grabbing her by the wrist. Penn and his wife, who are getting divorced, have issued a statement to TMZ denying any allegations of physical misconduct.

“There was a verbal disagreement, there was NO physical altercation. The two are in the middle of a divorce and it is a hard time for both parties.”

Police in Los Angeles are still investigating the matter.

5 responses to “Donald Penn and wife say there was no physical altercation

  1. Even if there was no domestic violence, Penn’s holdout, terrible 2017 play and hist organizing the o-line to not block for Carr against the Redskins provides every reason why he should be cut immediately. He’s an obvious liability.

  2. Divorce sucks and if a spouse is cheating it’s even worse. ESP if that other person completely involved themselves in the divorce too. Add any sort of physical or emotional abuse and it’s a pure nightmare But sounds to me like one needs to move out now before it gets worse. Once you’ve let go of the marriage you can see how you def should have done so way before you did!

  3. So who called the police? Was it the wife or someone else in the room that saw everything unfold? Either way someone is lying. Police needs to investigate and press charges against someone.

