Eagles exercise Nelson Agholor’s 2019 option

Getty Images

Add Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor to the list of 2015 first-round picks to have their 2019 contract options picked up.

Multiple reports indicate the Eagles have exercised the option, which is guaranteed for injury only. Teams have until May 3 to make their calls on the options.

Agholor looked like an unlikely candidate to have his option picked up after his first two NFL seasons, but he was among the many success stories for the 2017 Eagles. After catching 59 passes his first two years, Agholor had 62 catches for 768 yards and eight touchdowns in the regular season for the Super Bowl LII champs.

Agholor should have a prominent role on offense again this year and similar production to 2017 would make a longer deal with the Eagles an unsurprising development.