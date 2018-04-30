J.T. Barrett working out for Saints

Getty Images

Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett wasn’t drafted, but is in some degree of demand.

His previous employer (I mean, provider of an unpaid internship) announced that Barrett had accepted an invitation to work out for the Saints at their rookie minicamp, which will be held Mother’s Day weekend.

He had previously done the same with the Colts, but their rookie minicamp is the same weekend, which means he can’t go to both.

Barrett was a productive player for the Buckeyes, with 3,053 passing yards with 35 touchdowns and nine interceptions, along with 798 rushing yards.

The Saints have Tom Savage and Taysom Hill on the depth chart behind Drew Brees.