J.T. Barrett working out for Saints

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 30, 2018, 11:45 AM EDT
Getty Images

Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett wasn’t drafted, but is in some degree of demand.

His previous employer (I mean, provider of an unpaid internship) announced that Barrett had accepted an invitation to work out for the Saints at their rookie minicamp, which will be held Mother’s Day weekend.

He had previously done the same with the Colts, but their rookie minicamp is the same weekend, which means he can’t go to both.

Barrett was a productive player for the Buckeyes, with 3,053 passing yards with 35 touchdowns and nine interceptions, along with 798 rushing yards.

The Saints have Tom Savage and Taysom Hill on the depth chart behind Drew Brees.

5 responses to “J.T. Barrett working out for Saints

  2. Not sure why he gets passed up with stats for the season of 35 TDs, 9 INTs on a little over 3000 yards. I would like to see him succeed in the NFL. I like stories like this where they are over looked. Now it’s time for him to shine and make it.

  3. Unpaid internship? No, he accepted a scholarship offer which paid for his tuition and room and board for four years. As a bonus, that scholarship provided him with a platform to try to impress future employers and gain employment after graduation.

  4. Is “unpaid internship” what they’re calling a free college degree, room & board these days?

    Current out-of-state tuition, fees, and living expenses for Ohio State are just north of $45,000 per year. Which is about 80% of the median household income in the U.S.

    It’s fine to consider whether the current model is a good one, but kids like these are FAR from getting nothing out of this deal. How many would otherwise be getting degrees from top schools? How much difference does that make in lifetime earning potential?

