Jaguars cut Brad Nortman

Getty Images

The Jaguars used a seventh-round pick on punter Logan Cooke Saturday in a move that signaled Brad Nortman‘s time in Jacksonville was coming to an end.

The end came on Monday. According to multiple reports, the Jaguars have released Nortman.

Nortman signed a four-year contract with the Jaguars as a free agent in 2016 and releasing him will clear over $2.1 million in salary cap space. Nortman kicked 164 times for Jacksonville over the last two seasons and averaged 45.3 yards per kick.

Cooke punted for Mississippi State the last three years and closed out his college career with an average of 42.7 yards per kick in 2017.