Jaguars cut Brad Nortman

Posted by Josh Alper on April 30, 2018, 11:19 AM EDT
The Jaguars used a seventh-round pick on punter Logan Cooke Saturday in a move that signaled Brad Nortman‘s time in Jacksonville was coming to an end.

The end came on Monday. According to multiple reports, the Jaguars have released Nortman.

Nortman signed a four-year contract with the Jaguars as a free agent in 2016 and releasing him will clear over $2.1 million in salary cap space. Nortman kicked 164 times for Jacksonville over the last two seasons and averaged 45.3 yards per kick.

Cooke punted for Mississippi State the last three years and closed out his college career with an average of 42.7 yards per kick in 2017.

  1. So they cut a punter who was averaging 45.3 yards per kick in the NFL and replaced him with a guy who averaged 42.7 yards per kick in college? Seems this was all about money.

  3. whenwilliteverend says:
    April 30, 2018 at 11:34 am

    Well, about the money, of course.

    But partially about how he folded up in some critical moments, like the Pats game, where they blew a Myles Jack touchdown dead for no reason.

  4. whenwilliteverend – Look into Nortmans numbers and you’ll see that he’s 24th in the league last year in average and 29th in net yards which is bottom of the league. With a rookie it’s about projecting what he can do at the next level but considering Nortmans numbers were so poor there wasn’t anything for the Jaguars to lose by making the move. For once money was likely only a very small consideration/thought and that thought probably was why pay Nortman so much just to finish at the bottom of the league?

  6. “whenwilliteverend says:
    April 30, 2018 at 11:34 am
    So they cut a punter who was averaging 45.3 yards per kick in the NFL and replaced him with a guy who averaged 42.7 yards per kick in college? Seems this was all about money.”

    He had a 45 yard per kick average because for every 55 yard punt, he’d have a 35 yard shank.

    He was a big reason why the Jags lost to the Rams last year. And he nearly cost them the Bills playoff game with a bad late game punt.

    He was not worth what he was being paid.

