Report: Jaguars cut Jaelen Strong

The Jaguars waived wide receiver Jaelen Strong, Mike Kaye of First Coast News reports.

Strong, 24, tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in a December loss to the 49ers. He continues to rehab after surgery.

Strong bounced between the practice squad and active roster last season.

Strong caught three passes for 38 yards and one touchdown in two games last season. He joined Jacksonville last September 19 after the Jaguars claimed him off waivers.

He served a one-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy and program for substances of abuse, missing the season opener while still with the Texans. He played 20 snaps in Week 2 against the Bengals but didn’t get a target.

Houston waived the former third-round pick after that game. He played 19 games with the Texans, making 28 receptions for 292 yards and three touchdowns.