Jaguars sign 13 undrafted free agents, including Stanford CB Quenton Meeks

Getty Images

Nine defensive players were among the 13 undrafted free agents the Jaguars signed Monday.

Jacksonville also made official the departures of wide receiver Jaelen Strong and punter Brad Nortman, giving the team 89 players on its 90-man roster.

The defenders the Jaguars signed include Stanford cornerback Quenton Meeks, who made 25 pass breakups and seven interceptions in his career.

The signees also include two receivers.

Iowa State receiver Allen Lazard is 6 foot 5, 227 pounds, giving Jacksonville size at the position. He caught 231 passes for 3,218 yards and 25 touchdowns in his college career. Carson-Newman receiver Dorren Miller was the other player at the position the Jaguars signed.

The Jaguars also reached agreement with North Carolina State guard Tony Adams, Miami cornerback Dee Delaney, UNLV defensive tackle Mike Hughes, Jacksonville State linebacker Darius Jackson, Marshall defensive back C.J. Reavis, Cincinnati defensive tackle Lyndon Johnson, Vanderbilt cornerback Tre’ Herndon, Miami (Fla.) offensive tackle KC McDermott, Virginia Tech linebacker Andrew Motuapuaka and North Carolina Central linebacker Reggie Hunter.