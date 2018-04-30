John O’Korn will try out for the Lions

Getty Images

Five quarterbacks went in the first round of this year’s draft and 13 quarterbacks were chosen over the entire three-day affair, but none of them were former Michigan Wolverine John O’Korn.

O’Korn called himself the “the most NFL-ready quarterback in terms of “knowing what to do on a day-to-day basis, game-planning” because of his experience playing in pro style offense under former NFL head coach Jim Harbaugh in Ann Arbor. That didn’t convince any teams to pick him, but O’Korn will get a chance to convince the Lions that he’s worth keeping on the roster.

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports that O’Korn will try out for the Lions during their three-day rookie minicamp. O’Korn tweeted on Sunday night that he is “grateful for the opportunity.”

O’Korn transferred to Michigan after two years at Houston and took over as the starter after Wilton Speight was injured in each of the last two seasons. He completed 104-of-191 passes for 1,146 yards, four touchdowns and six interceptions while playing in 17 games. Jake Rudock and Matt Cassel are on the Detroit roster as backups to Matthew Stafford.