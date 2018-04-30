Land rush for undrafted free agents started earlier than usual

AP

Nearly every year, we hear complaints about the land rush for undrafted free agents, which reaches a fever pitch when the draft ends. Teams push for quick decisions, and players and agents don’t always have time to think things through before teams move on to the next option.

This year, the complaints have subsided, for one very good reason. Teams have started the process of talking to potential UDFAs earlier than usual.

Technically, no discussions are supposed to occur before the draft ends. As a practical matter, discussions always start before the draft ends. As one source explained it to PFT, the discussions this year began during the sixth round.

This gave teams and agents several hours to lay the foundation for the the deals that eventually were done. And many of the deals were done before the draft ended, subject of course to the player actually being drafted.